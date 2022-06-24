Ludhiana logs 2 Covid deaths, 18 fresh cases

Ludhiana district reported two fresh Covid deaths and 18 infections on Thursday. It was last on February 18 that two virus-related deaths were reported in a single day.

The deceased include a 55- year- old man from Raikot, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Chandigarh Road and was suffering from diabetes and hypertension; and a 54- year-old woman from Sherpur Kalan, who was suffering from cancer, and died at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district currently has 144 active cases, of which 141 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted to a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,207 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,775 patients have recovered and 2,288 have succumbed to the virus.