Ludhiana logs 2 Covid deaths, 18 fresh cases

Ludhiana district currently has 144 active Covid cases, of which 141 patients are under home isolation. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhian

Ludhiana district reported two fresh Covid deaths and 18 infections on Thursday. It was last on February 18 that two virus-related deaths were reported in a single day.

The deceased include a 55- year- old man from Raikot, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Chandigarh Road and was suffering from diabetes and hypertension; and a 54- year-old woman from Sherpur Kalan, who was suffering from cancer, and died at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The district currently has 144 active cases, of which 141 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted to a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,207 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,775 patients have recovered and 2,288 have succumbed to the virus.

