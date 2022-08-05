Ludhiana logs 30 new Covid cases

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 30 new cases of Covid were reported in the district on Friday.

Of 254 active cases, 238 are under home isolation. As many as 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,657 Covid infections, of which 1,09,399 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 have succumbed to it.

