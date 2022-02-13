Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 35 fresh Covid cases, one death
Ludhiana logs 35 fresh Covid cases, one death

At present, there are 325 active Covid cases in Ludhiana; the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the district has mounted to 2,261
Of the active Covid cases in Ludhiana, 277 are home isolated, 47 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and one at government hospital. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 35 persons tested positive, while one succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

With this, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the district has mounted to 2,261.

At present, there are 325 active Covid cases in the district, of which 277 are home isolated, 47 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and one at government hospital.

There are two patients, including one from city, on ventilator support.

There are five active micro-containment zones in the district.

