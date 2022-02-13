Ludhiana logs 35 fresh Covid cases, one death

As many as 35 persons tested positive, while one succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

With this, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the district has mounted to 2,261.

At present, there are 325 active Covid cases in the district, of which 277 are home isolated, 47 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and one at government hospital.

There are two patients, including one from city, on ventilator support.

There are five active micro-containment zones in the district.