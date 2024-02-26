 Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at bakery warehouse - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at bakery warehouse

Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at bakery warehouse

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The incident occurred while food was being prepared on a gas cylinder inside the warehouse and the cylinder exploded

A major fire broke out at a bakery warehouse in Ganesh Nagar area of Ludhiana. The blaze was so intense that it turned the entire warehouse into ashes. The presence of oil tins in the warehouse exacerbated the fire, causing it to spread rapidly.

A fire broke out at bakery warehouse in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
A fire broke out at bakery warehouse in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred while food was being prepared on a gas cylinder inside the warehouse and the cylinder exploded. Fortunately, no one was inside the bakery at the time of the accident. Upon hearing the explosion, people in the vicinity gathered and made efforts to control the fire, but failed.

Providing details, owner of the bakery Dilshad Ansari stated that his shop is located outside the warehouse. Food was being prepared inside the warehouse when the explosion occurred. No worker was inside when the incident took place.

The fire brigade was informed about the blaze by locals. After nearly an hour of intense efforts, fire officers managed to bring the fire under control. Firefighters safely removed around three cylinders from inside the bakery.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, fire brigade official Rajinder Kumar stated that the cause is still under investigation, but the fire has been contained. According to officials, three fire tenders have been used to douse the flame.

