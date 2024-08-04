Ludhiana: Mallah coaching centre wins the girls dist softball championship

A 3-day 27th junior district softball championship is being conducted by the Ludhiana District Softball Association, at the Multipurpose Complex, which commenced on Saturday. Players in action during Inter district Softball tournament at Multipurpose complex in Ludhiana on Sunday, August 04, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

11 girls’ teams participated on the first day where in the pre-quarter matches played between Dashmesh School and GGN Model School ludhiana, former won with a score of 11 against 1 scored by the latter.

Government School, Kasabad defeated Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School by 12-1 and Nankana Model School won against RS Model School by 14-4. Government Girls School, Bharat Nagar beat DAV School, BRS Nagar and Government Girls School, Mallah won against Dashmesh Public School with 4-0.

BCM School, Focal Point was defeated by Government School, Kasabad by 7-2 and Government Girls School, Gill won against Nankana Model School by 15-3. Softball coaching Centre, Mallah beat Government Girls School, Bharat Nagar by 6-5.

The final match was played between Softball Coaching Centre, Mallah and Government Girls School, Mallah where the former defeated the latter and Government Girls School, Gill clinched the third place.

On the second day of the championship, 15 boys teams participated and in the pre quarter match played between Softball Coaching Center, Mallah and GNIPS School, the former won by 10-0. Dashmesh School won against GNPS by 10-0.

Guru Nanak Model School, Janta Nagar defeated DAV School, BRS Nagar by 6-0 and BCM School, Focal Point Ludhiana won against BCM Arya Model School by 9-0. Government High School, Sangowal was defeated by RS Model School 11-0.

Between Government School, Gill boys and Nankana Model School, the former won by 10-0 and Government School, Kasabad defeated Teja Singh Memorial School 7-1.

The semi-final and final matches for the boys’ team are scheduled to be held on Monday.