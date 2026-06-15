Ludhiana: Man alleges assault by kin over religious conversion, 5 booked

A man who recently returned from Canada has alleged that he and his wife were assaulted by his family members over his religious conversion, prompting the Dugri police to register a case against five of his relatives.

ASI Dilbagh Singh, the investigating officer, said further investigation is underway. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as the complainant’s father Neeraj Kumar Dua, mother Dimple Dua, maternal uncles Vivek Bhatia and Manish Bhatia, and paternal uncle Mahinder Kumar Dua, all residents of Dugri.

Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

According to complainant Shivangu Dua, his father runs a grocery store in Ludhiana and he had moved to Canada around seven years ago, where he got married. He alleged that he embraced Islam in 2024 and informed his father about the decision, who did not object at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivangu alleged that his father subsequently persuaded him to return to India, assuring him that they would start a business together. Trusting these assurances, he and his wife returned to Ludhiana on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivangu alleged that his father subsequently persuaded him to return to India, assuring him that they would start a business together. Trusting these assurances, he and his wife returned to Ludhiana on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant alleged that on May 26, his parents and other relatives arrived at his residence and attempted to break open the door. When he objected, they allegedly abused and assaulted him and his wife. He further alleged that after he approached the police, both parties were called to the police station and advised to resolve the matter amicably.

According to Shivangu, his family later agreed to accept him and he even worked at their grocery shop for about 15 days. However, he claimed that after he sought money from his father to pay the rent of his accommodation, he was turned out of the shop. He then approached the police again, seeking legal action against the accused.

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ASI Dilbagh Singh, the investigating officer, said further investigation is underway.