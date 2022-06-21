Ludhiana: Man arrested for bid to break open ATM

The Division Number 1 police on Monday arrested one person for attempting to break open the ATM of Axis Bank near Mata Rani Chowk on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sanju of Shivpuri, who is a drug addict.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sandeep Kumar of New Tagore Nagar, who is branch manager at Axis Bank, Mata Rani Chowk branch.

In his complaint, Sandeep stated that a man entered the ATM kiosk on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and tried to break open the machine with the intention of stealing the money.

The command centre of the bank from Mumbai received an alert. The command centre alerted him at 3.40 am. He immediately reached the spot and also alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A man was captured in the CCTVs installed there.

ASI Narinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 457, 380, 511 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the police station Division number 1. The police identified the accused and arrested him.