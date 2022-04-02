Ludhiana: Man arrested for murder bid on sister-in-law
A resident of Barewal Awana village has been arrested while his two sisters have been booked for allegedly attempting to murder their sister-in-law (brother’s wife) with a sickle. The accused allegedly also pelted her mother and brother with bricks when they came to see her.
The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and his two sisters Baljit Kaur and Surjit Kaur.
In her complaint the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Barewal Awana village, said the accused used to deter her from meeting her parents. On March 26, the accused barged into her house and opened attack on her with a sickle. At the time, Gurmeet Singh was under the influence of liquor.
As a result of this attack, she suffered multiple injuries and one of her fingers was chopped off. When her mother Baljit Kaur, brother Ranjit Singh and his friend Jagjit Singh came to see her, the accused pelted them with stones.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.
Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali
A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.
PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University's (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare's office over the issue of hostel allotment. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses. “Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
Jobless youth commits suicide by hanging himself in Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.
Security outside Delhi CM's residence during attack was inadequate: High court
The security outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was inadequate at the time it was vandalised by protesters on Wednesday, the Delhi high court observed on Friday after watching a video of the incident, as it directed the city police to submit a status report of the investigation into the violence. Delhi Police spokespersons did not respond for comment. Eight people were on Thursday arrested in connection with the violence.
Ludhiana: Wife, son arrested for 48-year-old man’s murder
Six days after a 48-year-old man was found dead outside Prem Kumar's house in New Hargobind Nagar, police arrested his wife and son for murder. A neighbour of the family had discovered the body of Prem Kumar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26 and informed the police. Following this, police rounded up Geeta Rani and her son. The claimed that on March 25, Prem Kumar had come home drunk and assaulted them.
