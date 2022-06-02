Ludhiana: Man arrested for tampering with chassis numbers of vehicles

The Khanna police have arrested a man who was involved in tampering with chassis numbers of vehicles.

The accused, identified as Maninder Singh alias Dimpy of Heera Nagar, Ludhiana, was arrested from Daheru Chowk and incriminating evidence was recovered from him.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Khanna sadar police station, said that during questioning, Maninder confessed to his involvement in tampering with chassis number of vehicles along with one Amanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Shimlapuri and their unidentified aide.

Based on information provided by him, police arrested Parminder Singh of Khatra village, Samrala, and Jinder Singh of Mahindipur village of Khanna, who had got chassis number of vehicles changed through Maninder.

Maninder revealed that Parminder and Jinder’s milk tankers are stationed at a petrol pump in Beeja village and they had got the chassis numbers of tankers tampered through him and paid ₹20,000.

“Till now, three milk tankers have been recovered whose chassis numbers were tempered with by the accused,” said the sub-inspector.

A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 473, 476 and 120B of IPC has been registered against the accused at Khanna sadar police station. They were sent to three days in police custody.