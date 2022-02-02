Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested with 1.4kg heroin, 41K
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man arrested with 1.4kg heroin, 41K

The accused Pradeep Singh, 37, of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Ludhiana, was heading towards Samrala Chowk from his residence by a scooter for supplying heroin, when he was arrested
The man was arrested by Special Task Force in Ludhiana on February 02, 2022; 1.4 kg heroin, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41000 cash, an electronic weighing machine and some empty pouches were recovered from his possession. (HT Photo)
The man was arrested by Special Task Force in Ludhiana on February 02, 2022; 1.4 kg heroin, 41000 cash, an electronic weighing machine and some empty pouches were recovered from his possession. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The special task force team nabbed a man on Wednesday and recovered 1.4 kg heroin and 41,000 from his possession.

The accused Pradeep Singh, 37, of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar was heading towards Samrala Chowk from his residence by a scooter for supplying heroin.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of special task force (STF, Ludhiana range), said following a tip off, the team stopped the accused for checking and when frisked, 1.4 kg heroin, 41000 cash, an electronic weighing machine and some empty pouches were recovered from his possession. “During questioning, the accused told us that he is unemployed and is earning his bread by supplying heroin for a long time,” he said, while adding that the accused is still being questioned and his criminal record is being checked.

A case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out