Ludhiana man arrested with 1.4kg heroin, 41K

The special task force team nabbed a man on Wednesday and recovered 1.4 kg heroin and ₹41,000 from his possession.

The accused Pradeep Singh, 37, of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar was heading towards Samrala Chowk from his residence by a scooter for supplying heroin.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of special task force (STF, Ludhiana range), said following a tip off, the team stopped the accused for checking and when frisked, 1.4 kg heroin, ₹41000 cash, an electronic weighing machine and some empty pouches were recovered from his possession. “During questioning, the accused told us that he is unemployed and is earning his bread by supplying heroin for a long time,” he said, while adding that the accused is still being questioned and his criminal record is being checked.

A case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.