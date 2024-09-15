Ludhiana: Man blackmails woman after borrowing 50 lakh from her father, booked

A man was booked for allegedly blackmailing a woman after borrowing ₹50 lakh from her father, officials said. A man was booked for allegedly blackmailing a woman after borrowing ₹ 50 lakh from her father, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the accused, Rohan Bhatia of Shingar Road near Samrala Chowk, borrowed the money from the victim for a start-up, and as they asked for it back, he threatened to upload a purported ‘inappropriate’ video of the woman to social networking platforms.

The complainant alleged that the accused also took valuables, including electronic devices, for setting up an office for the business venture.

The complainant said the accused had recorded the purported video after intoxicating her.

The Division 7 police have registered a case under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by the 21-year-old woman.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, the accused was known to the complainant’s father. Bhatia had borrowed ₹50 lakh from the woman’s father under the pretence of opening a software development company.

He also took valuables, including an air conditioner, television, laptops and a mobile phone, for the office setup, promising the family that the daughter would be part of the business operations.

However, after starting the company, Bhatia did not share profits with the family. When the woman confronted him and sought the money and items back, Bhatia allegedly threatened to leak her lewd photos, which he had secretly clicked after drugging her.

Upon discovering that Bhatia was in possession of the explicit images, the woman filed a police complaint. The accused is absconding, and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.