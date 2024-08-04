Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘abducting’ 15-year-old on pretext of marriage

A man, along with his aide, was booked for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Sunday. A man, along with his aide, was booked for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Sunday. (HT File)

The girl stole ₹2.30 lakh, gold jewellery and debit cards belonging to her father before fleeing from the house.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Guri of Kot Mangal village and his aide Ravi.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by the minor’s father. The complainant said his daughter left the house on the pretext of seeing her friend but did not return. They started a search for her and found that the accused had abducted her on the pretext of marriage.

The accused also made her steal the cash, jewellery and three debit cards from the house, the complainant alleged.

Head constable Gurdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 137 (2), 96 and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.