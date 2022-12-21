Ludhiana man booked for molesting 12-year-old step daughter

Police booked a resident of Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old step daughter. The FIR was registered following the statement of the victim’s mother of the accused.

The complainant said she had warned the accused against his inappropriate behaviour towards the victim, but he continued to molest her — following which she lodged a complaint with the police.

The woman, in her complaint filed on October 20, said she had married the accused, who works as a labourer on December 25, 2013. It was the complainant’s second marriage and she also has an eight-year-old daughter from the latter marriage.

The complainant said her daughter narrated her ordeal in October, saying that her stepfather would often touch her inappropriately and also molested her. She alleged that he had been molesting her for over 10 days.

She then spoke to her husband about the same and warned him against repeating the behaviour. However, on October 9, she woke up early to find her husband molesting her daughter in the latter’s room. After the incident, she left her husband and went to live at her maternal home in Khanna and later filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 354B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. The FIR has been registered following an investigation.

