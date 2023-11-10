close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man booked for murder bid on shopkeeper

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 10, 2023 08:32 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Sonu Bharti alias Tarzan, a resident of Indra Colony. The had attacked shopkeeper Tushar Sonkar of Prabhat Nagar in Dholewal and injured him

The Division number 2 police have booked a man for attempt to murder for allegedly attacking a shopkeeper with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to the complaint, Tushar, who had rented a shop on Oswal Road in Vijay Nagar from Nikku Bharti, reported that Sonu had been threatening him to vacate the shop after Nikku reclaimed it from him. The confrontation escalated when Sonu forcibly took the keys from Tushar’s employees. When Tushar resisted, Sonu, who was armed with a sharp-edged weapon, repeatedly attacked him, on the chest.

Nikku, who also reached there, tried to save Tushar but was also injured.

ASI Balor Singh said an FIR against Sonu under sections 307, 326, 323, 341, and 506 of the IPC has been filed. Police has launched a manhunt to arrest Sonu.

