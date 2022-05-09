Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media

The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged.

The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl’s mother.

A complaint was lodged on March 10 with the commissioner of police, who had marked an inquiry to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of the cyber cell of Ludhiana police, said that the accused was a friend of the girl. He had secretly captured a private moment between them and later uploaded the lewd pictures of the girl on Instagram by creating her fake profile on March 4.

He added that a case under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of Indian Penal Code and 66C of Information and Technology Act has been lodged at Daba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.