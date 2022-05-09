Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media
The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged.
The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl’s mother.
A complaint was lodged on March 10 with the commissioner of police, who had marked an inquiry to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police.
Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of the cyber cell of Ludhiana police, said that the accused was a friend of the girl. He had secretly captured a private moment between them and later uploaded the lewd pictures of the girl on Instagram by creating her fake profile on March 4.
He added that a case under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of Indian Penal Code and 66C of Information and Technology Act has been lodged at Daba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Chandigarh government school computer teachers await five-month salary
After previously having waited for six months for their salaries in 2021, computer teachers at UT government schools again claimed that they have not received their salaries since December last year. Demanding action against such harassment, they demanded that such contractors be blacklisted. Addressing the issue, director school education Palika Arora said, “The teachers must give a written complaint to the department regarding this and we will look into the matter.”
-
Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala
Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday. They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government's regime in December 2021. The police detained the protesters but released them later. The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister's house.
-
UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi's Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
-
Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months. Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government, Mahesh Joshi.
-
‘West needs to shoulder climate change burden,’ says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at CU event
Chandigarh University organised a two-day international conference on 'Environmental Diversity & Environmental Jurisprudence: National & International Perspective' at its Gharuan campus, which saw the participation of Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav. The event, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Saturday, was aimed to formulate the roadmap and the country's efforts at attaining global targets for environment protection and climate change.
