Ludhiana: Man booked for rape, forced abortion of sister-in-law

The Jamalpur police have booked a man on charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting his sister-in-law by allegedly threatening to circulate a secretly recorded video of her. The complainant further alleged that he forced her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant ASI Gurcharan Singh said a case had been registered based on the woman’s complaint. (HT File)

The FIR has been registered under Sections 64(2)(M) (repeated rape of the same woman), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 308(2) (extortion), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complainant, her elder sister is married to the accused and the couple lives in Ludhiana. She alleged that during a visit to her sister’s house in 2024, the accused secretly recorded a video of her while she was bathing.

The woman alleged that the accused subsequently used the video to blackmail her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over a prolonged period.

In her complaint, she further alleged that she became pregnant as a result of the assaults and that the accused later gave her medicine to terminate the pregnancy. She also accused him of physically assaulting her whenever she attempted to disclose the matter to family members.

The complainant told police that she remained silent for a considerable period out of fear before eventually informing her family and approaching the police.

ASI Gurcharan Singh said a case had been registered based on the woman’s complaint and efforts were underway to arrest the accused. “The woman lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused,” the officer said.