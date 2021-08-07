Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man booked for raping, blackmailing 44-year-old woman

The victim alleged that he took her to meet one of his friends and offered her a spiked drink; after she lost consciousness, he raped her and also took her nude pictures and videos
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Police have booked a Shimlapuri man for raping his work partner and blackmailing her with her nude pictures.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh of New Basant Nagar, Shimlapuri.

In her complaint filed on January 15, the woman said she and Harpeet used to help people secure bank loans.

She alleged that one day Harpreet took her to meet one of his friends and offered her a spiked drink. After she lost consciousness, he raped her and also took her nude pictures and videos.

Using these pictures and videos, he started blackmailing her to leave her husband and marry him. On her refusal he also barged into her house and stripped off her clothes in front of her husband.

She also accused Harpreet of failing to return 4 lakh that he had borrowed from her.

“Following an investigation, we have booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest,” said inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Division Number 6 police station.

