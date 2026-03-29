Ludhiana: Man deported from US, arrested for attempt to murder, extortion

The Machhiwara police have arrested a key accused, who was recently deported from the United States, in connection with the September 30, 2024, attempted murder of a school trustee over extortion. Accused Kamalpreet Singh in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Kamalpreet Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Kotla in Amritsar, was apprehended at the Delhi airport following his deportation from the US. Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular against Kamalpreet Singh.

The case pertains to an attack on Baldev Singh, a trustee of Garden Valley International School, who was shot at while travelling from Machhiwara Sahib to Chandigarh. The incident took place near the Garhi bridge on the Sirhind canal, around three kilometres from the school. In the attack, one of the bullets struck Singh’s mobile phone while he was on a call, absorbing the impact and preventing a potentially fatal injury. He sustained minor injuries from the fragments. Police had earlier arrested two accused — Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Pritpal Singh alias Gora — who revealed during interrogation that the attack was carried out on the directions of foreign-based gangsters and executed on a contract basis.

Based on these disclosures, Kamalpreet Singh was nominated in the case. Police said he was also involved in a conspiracy to extort money linked to the incident. Station house officer Pavittar Singh said the accused is being interrogated to ascertain his exact role in the case and identify other persons involved.

Proclaimed offender held in youth’s murder case in Machhiwara The Machhiwara police have arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with the murder of a youth, providing a breakthrough in a case pending for months. The accused, Ranjit Singh alias Jeeta, a resident of Salempur under Koom Kalan police station, had been evading arrest since the murder of Pradeep Singh on February 14, 2024.

Police said a case was registered at Machhiwara police station following the incident, after which the accused went absconding. A court in Samrala later declared him a proclaimed offender on November 12, 2024, for failing to join the investigation. Station house officer Pavittar Singh said the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated to determine his role in the murder. Police added that the accused’s possible involvement in other criminal cases is also being examined. Officials said further questioning is expected to yield leads on other absconding suspects. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them, they said.