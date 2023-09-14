Ludhiana: Man ends life; female friend, mother held

Humiliated by his female friend and her mother in public, a 30-year-old kabaddi player allegedly ended his life at his home in Mohalla Partap Nagar of Jagraon, police said on Thursday.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. The complainant stated that she had married the victim eight years ago and the couple has three children. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Jagraon police have arrested the woman and her mother and lodged an abetment to suicide case against the accused.

She said that her husband was a local Kabaddi player and used to work in a shopping mall in Ludhiana. He met a woman on Facebook and developed relations with her.

After she came to know about it, she resisted following which her husband had snapped all ties with the woman and blocked her mobile phone number, but the woman kept on contacting her husband from different phone numbers.

The complainant stated that on September 11, the woman along with her mother came outside their house and created a ruckus. She threatened to end her life following which her husband tried to pacify her. After villagers gathered there, the mother of the woman slapped her husband in public and threatened him. The woman also threatened to implicate him in a criminal case.

The complainant added that humiliated by the accused, her husband consumed poison. They rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

Help is just a call away

Medical consultation on number 104 is available 24x7 in Punjab.

