Ludhiana: Man gets 20-year RI for raping 7-year-old girl

The court of additional sessions judge, Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu (fast-track special court), on Thursday convicted a man of raping a 7-year-old girl. The court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to the accused and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

SS Haidar, public prosecutor, said that an FIR was registered on May 10, 2020, at the Focal Point Police Station. The victim’s father had told police that on May 1, 2020, he along with his wife went to the market while his two minor daughters were present at their rented accommodation. When they returned, they were shocked to see the accused, who was their neighbour, molesting their 7-year old daughter. They raised an alarm following which the accused escaped. They filed a complaint with the police on May 10, 2020. The victim stated that the accused was sexually assaulting her for a long time and also threatened her to keep mum.

An FIR under sections 376 of the IPC and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Focal Point police station. Later, the police arrested him when he tried to escape from the city.

Convicting the accused under section 6 of the POCSO Act, the court has awarded him rigorous imprisonment of 20 years and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.