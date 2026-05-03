Ludhiana: Man gets life term for killing 21-year-old partner

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for strangling his live-in partner to death and concealing her body under a pile of clothes in their rented accommodation in Mohalla Fatehganj. The court held Sunil Kumar guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, Sunil Kumar. The verdict was delivered nearly 11 months after the incident.

The case was registered by Division No 1 police on June 10, 2025, after the body of a 21-year-old woman, Radhika, was recovered in a decomposed state from their rented room. The landlord alerted police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the premises. Police found strangulation marks on the body and the victim’s arms were tied with a piece of cloth.

Sunil Kumar was arrested around two weeks after the murder.

According to the victim’s family, the couple had reportedly married four months earlier in a temple in what they described as a love marriage but the police say that the wedding was not legally registered.

During investigation, police said the accused confessed to killing Radhika following repeated arguments over her continued contact with her former husband and another man.

He allegedly told investigators that he had repeatedly asked her to sever ties with her ex-husband, Rahul, and another individual, but she refused.

After examining the evidence and hearing arguments, the court held Sunil Kumar guilty and awarded him life imprisonment.