Ludhiana: Man held, brother booked for raping 20-yr-old woman

Police arrested a Muslim Colony resident on Thursday and booked his brother for raping a 20-year-old woman.

The accused have been identified as Bahadur Singh, who has been nabbed, while his brother Narinder Singh is on the run. They are both labourers.

The victim, also a resident of Muslim Colony, is studying to become a beautician. She stated in her police complaint that Bahadur, who was her friend, turned up at her house when she was alone on August 10, where he raped and took lewd pictures and videos of her.

The woman added that after some days, Narinder also raped her after threatening to leak her lewd videos and pictures if she resisted. The victim alleged that the accused duo raped her several times after that at multiple locations, including a hotel in Chandigarh on August 17.

On Wednesday, she narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to Moti Nagar police station and got an FIR lodged.

Assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.