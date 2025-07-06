Ludhiana: Man held for drugging, raping teen neighbour

The Jamalpur police arrested a 38-year-old man for drugging and raping a 15-year-old neighbour after offering her lift in his car in Mundian Kalan. After sexually assaulting the girl the accused fled from the village, dropping her in a vacant plot near Government School in Mundian. The FIR has been lodged following a complaint filed by the mother of the victim. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh Sunny of Mundian Kalan. The FIR has been lodged following a complaint filed by the mother of the victim.

The woman stated that her daughter left the house for the school on Friday morning. When she did not return till evening she started looking for her. After sometime the girl was found unconscious in a vacant plot near Government School. When enquired, the girl stated that the accused offered her lift to her school in his Toyota Innova vehicle, which she accepted.

The victim added that the accused offered her cold drink laced with the sedatives. After she lost her conscious the accused took her to an isolated place and raped her. Later, he fled, dropping her near the Government School.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Mandeep Singh stated that soon after receiving a complaint the Jamalpur Police lodged an FIR against the accused under section 64 (Rape) of BNS and section 6 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act. The police arrested the accused.