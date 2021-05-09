Ludhiana man held for raping 17-year-old step-daughter

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for raping and impregnating his 17-year-old step-daughter.

The girl’s five-month pregnancy came to light after the Childline helpline received a call from a Manuke village resident about it.

A team reached the village and counselled the girl to lodge a police complaint, but she was reluctant, said Mamta Chaudhary district coordinator of the helpline.

As the girl is a minor, Chaudhary herself notified the police, who arrested her step-father on Saturday. “He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO, Hathur police station.

She said the accused was a labourer. He got married to the girl’s mother in 2011 and had a 10-year-old son with her. Following his arrest, the minor girl recorded her statement in court and her custody was handed over to her mother.