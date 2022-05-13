Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, 1 lakh

A drugs case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case, police said. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 13, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that 1 lakh was also recovered from his possession.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff 2, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off.

A drugs case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case, police said.

During questioning, he revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.

