Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that ₹1 lakh was also recovered from his possession.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff 2, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off.
A drugs case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case, police said.
During questioning, he revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.