Ludhiana: Man held with heroin, drug money

A team of the special task force of Ludhiana range arrested a man for drug peddling and recovered 10 gm heroin, 2,400 intoxicating pills and ₹3.05 lakh in cash as drug money from his possession. A team of the special task force of Ludhiana range arrested a man for drug peddling and recovered 10 gm heroin, 2,400 intoxicating pills and ₹ 3.05 lakh in cash as drug money from his possession. (Representational image)

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajdeep Singh alias Rimpy, 36, of New Adarsh Nagar of Daba area, while his accomplice, identified as Vinod Kumar alias Jonny of Gurpal Nagar has managed to escape.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF, Ludhiana Range, said that they received a tip-off that the accused involved in smuggling heroin and intoxicating pills are going to smuggle the contraband in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

The team laid a checkpoint in Gurpal Nagar and arrested Rajdeep, while Vinod managed to escape. The team also seized the car used by the accused in smuggling and recovered 10 gm heroin ₹3.05 lakh in cash besides 2,400 intoxicating pills from it.

A case under sections 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF Police Station in Mohali.

During questioning, Rajdeep disclosed that they have been into drug peddling for the past one year. Vinod used to procure heroin and they used to smuggle the same. A hunt is on for the arrest of Vinod.

