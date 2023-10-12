Ludhiana: Man honey trapped & assaulted, wife among 18 booked

At least 18 people, including a woman and her male friend, have been booked for allegedly honey trapping, assaulting and making obscene videos of her 26-year-old husband, police said on Thursday.

The complainant said that he had married Manpreet in 2022 when she was already in a relationship with Arvind. (iStock)

According to the victim, Inderjit Singh of Rajgarh village in Doraha, the accused kidnapped him in a car from Bulara village. They stripped his clothes and recorded videos of him after tying him with a tree. After robbing him of his mobile phone, cash and gold chain, the accused fled.

The victim said that his wife Manpreet Kaur is living in with one of the accused, Arvind Singh alias Gani, for the past nine months. He was against the relationship and asked his wife to come home due to which the accused had kidnapped him.

The Police have booked Manpreet Kaur, Arvind Singh Gani of Ajnod of Doraha, Harsimran Singh Mand, Tarni Mand of Bhutta village, Jot Pandher of Ghaloti village, Garry of Lapran village, Hem of Rajgarh, Komal Pandher and Mangi of Ajnod village. Their nine aides are yet to be identified.

He said that the accused honey trapped him on Instagram through a woman, Komal Pandhar, who had started chatting with him one week ago. On October 6, Komal Pandher made a call to him on Instagram and asked him to come to Bulara village to meet. When he reached there, the accused, who were already present there overpowered him and kidnapped him in a Hyundai Verna car after blindfolding him. The accused took him to an unidentified place and tied him with a tree after striping his clothes. The accused made videos of him and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused robbed him of ₹15,700, a mobile phone and gold chain. Later, the accused fled after dumping him near Bulara village.

The passersby rushed him to a private hospital. Later, he filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station.

