Ludhiana: Man killed, daughter injured after trailer hits bike in city

A 46-year-old man from Ludhiana was killed while his teenage daughter sustained critical injuries after a speeding trailer hit their motorcycle near Pawat Bridge along the Sirhind Canal on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Mata Vaishnoo Colony, Ludhiana. The driver of the trailer fled the scene after the accident. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, Sanjeev Kumar was returning from Kalka after attending his niece’s engagement ceremony. He was riding home with his daughter Deepika when the accident occurred. A fast-moving trailer struck their motorcycle from behind, causing both of them to fall violently onto the road.

They were rushed to Samrala civil hospital by bystanders. Doctors declared Sanjeev Kumar brought dead, while his daughter Deepika was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh due to her critical condition.

The driver of the trailer fled the scene after the accident. A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Tejinder Singh, a resident of Hamidi village in Barnala district, under relevant sections of the law.