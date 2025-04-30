Ludhiana: Man locks 75-yr-old out of his house in land grab bid, held

The Division Number 7 police arrested a man for putting a lock on the main gate of the house of an elderly man in a bid to grab his property in Jeevan Singh Nagar on Wednesday. The police also seized his BMW car. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Ankush Chopra of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) East) Sumeet Sood stated that the accused is already facing trial in three cases – including possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling. The accused has a history of land grabbing.

The ACP added that the Division Number 7 police received a complaint from 75-year-old Narinder Singh of Jeevan Singh Nagar, who stated that the accused pushed them out of their house and put a lock on the main gate. When they objected to it the accused misbehaved with the women of the family.

“Following the complaint the police swung into action and arrested the accused. The police found that the accused has a monetary issue with Harpreet Singh, son of the complainant. The accused claimed that Harpreet Singh had transferred the ownership of the house in his name, while the property was in the name of Narinder Singh,”said the ACP.

“The police found that the accused had made Harpreet Singh sign some blank documents and claimed that he had sold property to him,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 333, 329(3), 329 (4), 62, 351 (2) and 76 of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of his accomplices.