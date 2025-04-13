Ludhiana: Man nabbed hours after carjacking at knifepoint

A 31-year-old man who allegedly snatched a Mahindra Scorpio SUV at knifepoint from a passerby near Khanpur village on Friday evening was arrested within hours of the incident. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Manjot Singh, alias Gaggi, a resident of Khanpur village, was arrested near Shankar village. He was driving the snatched vehicle. Police also recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the crime. Manjot already has at least four FIRs registered against him for illicit liquor smuggling, the police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 8.30 pm on Friday when Manpreet Singh, a resident of Katari village in Payal had stopped his Mahindra Scorpio on the roadside near Paddi village for some reason. An unidentified man approached him and threatened him with sharp weapon and forced him to hand over his car keys.

Manpreet immediately reported the incident to the police. Acting swiftly, the Dehlon police registered a case under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 317(2) (possessing stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Head constable Karamvir Singh, the investigating officer, said, “After receiving the complaint, police launched a city-wide checking drive. The snatched vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint near Shankar village and the accused was arrested.”

The head constable stated that the police are now probing whether Manjot acted alone or had accomplices in the crime. The sharp-edged weapon used in the robbery has been seized, and further investigation is underway.