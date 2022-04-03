Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later
A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening.
They were rescued after the man called the police control room. Though both were fine, police took them to the hospital for medical examination.
As per information, the bank doesn’t have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash. The man said that when the officials were pulling down the shutter, he called out to them to wait but they “ignored” him.
Daresi station house officer, sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh said police reached the spot within 10 minutes of being informed. He added that the cops called the bank officials, who took at least an hour to reach the spot.
The SHO said that action will be taken against the bank officials after recording the statement of the man.
Forest department to MoEFCC: Of 18K trees to be felled for Mumbai-Vadodara E-way, only 51 can be transplanted
Out of 18,073 trees that are proposed to be felled on notified forest land in Palghar district, to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway link between Talasari and Vasai, only 51 are feasible for transplantation, according to a report submitted by the chief conservator of forests, Thane, to the union environment ministry's regional empowered committee in Nagpur. The proposal was considered by the REC in a meeting on March 24.
36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director
It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.
Ludhiana| 20-year-old man arrested for rape bid on minor
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Amarjit Colony of Tibba Road. The accused has been identified as a neighbour of the victim, Wasim alias Salman. The girl told the police that the accused was a frequent visitor to her house. On March 28, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in and forcefully took her to the bathroom and tried to rape her.
4 students of Ashram school in Bhiwandi admitted to hospital for food poisoning, condition stable
Four school students were admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning on Saturday afternoon. Around 15 students in the age group of 8 to 13 years, all residing in the BR Ambedkar Ashram in Shiroda Village of Bhiwandi in Thane district, showed symptoms of food poisoning. While 11 were discharged after primary treatment, four were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa. The reason for the food poisoning was not yet known.
Make arrangements for live telecast of “School Chalo” drive: UP Chief secy
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed officials to ensure that all the “parishadiya” schools, block-level resource centres and district offices have adequate arrangements for the live telecast of the “School Chalo Abhiyan” that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would launch from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on Monday (April 4).
