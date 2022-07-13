Ludhiana: Man, son held for stabbing brother

A man from Sihora village and his son were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing his brother a day earlier.

The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh and his son Angrej Singh.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Teerath Singh, a resident of the same village, who is the son of the victim Nachattar Singh, 55.

Teerath stated that his father runs a bicycle repair shop in the village and his uncle, Harjinder, runs a shoe repair shop. He added that Harjinder used to verbally abuse his family regularly after consuming liquor.

He alleged that on Monday evening, Harjinder abused his mother without provocation, and when he and his father intervened, he assaulted them. The villagers managed to pacify the situation and Harjinder left.

He added that when he and his father were going to lock their shop at night, the accused duo turned up there and stabbed his father with a sharp weapon. When he raised the alarm, they fled from the spot.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 307, 324, 323, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. The police arrested the duo on Tuesday when they were trying to escape from the village to evade arrest, he added.