Ludhiana: Man, son held for stabbing brother
A man from Sihora village and his son were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing his brother a day earlier.
The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh and his son Angrej Singh.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Teerath Singh, a resident of the same village, who is the son of the victim Nachattar Singh, 55.
Teerath stated that his father runs a bicycle repair shop in the village and his uncle, Harjinder, runs a shoe repair shop. He added that Harjinder used to verbally abuse his family regularly after consuming liquor.
He alleged that on Monday evening, Harjinder abused his mother without provocation, and when he and his father intervened, he assaulted them. The villagers managed to pacify the situation and Harjinder left.
He added that when he and his father were going to lock their shop at night, the accused duo turned up there and stabbed his father with a sharp weapon. When he raised the alarm, they fled from the spot.
ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 307, 324, 323, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. The police arrested the duo on Tuesday when they were trying to escape from the village to evade arrest, he added.
-
Ludhiana: Man dies of cardiac arrest while waiting at hospital
In a shocking incident, a 74- year- old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while waiting for the doctor to arrive at ESI Hospital near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Tuesday afternoon. The death triggered a protest by the victim's relatives who accused the hospital of medical negligence. They placed the man's body in front of the hospital and raised slogans. The deceased has been identified as Moti Ram (74) of Shimlapuri.
-
Online fraud: Jagraon grocer duped of ₹60 lakh
A Jagraon grocer was duped of ₹60.10 lakh by a fraudster impersonating as hThe victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur'sNRI relative . The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur, stated that the fraudster called him in April from an overseas number on WhatsApp, impersonating as his cousin is settled in Canada. Pardeep stated that he borrowed the money and transferred it to the bank account shared by the accused.
-
Will review cleaning of Buddha Nullah regularly: Punjab environment minister
Punjab science technology and environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday took stock of the progress of the ongoing Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project and directed officials of Ludhiana municipal corporation, sewage board, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments to expedite all works under the project. Presiding over a meeting held at Jamalpur treatment plant, Hayer said cleaning the nullah is a foremost priority of the Punjab government.
-
Four men arrested for killing 13 people during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed 127 lives in Kanpur arrested four more accused, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in four separate cases at Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. Deputy inspector general of police Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT, said that so far 21 of the 73 identified suspects in 11 cases have been arrested.
-
Officials asked to release water from Almatti dam
Considering the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Koyana and Krishna rivers, the Maharashtra water resources department has requested the superintending engineer of the Almatti reservoir to increase water discharge up to 100,000 cusecs to avoid a flood-like situation in the southern parts of the state. Sangli irrigation circle, superintending engineer, Milind Naik, said that there is daily coordination between them considering the rainfall situation in the river catchment area.
