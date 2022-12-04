Ludhiana: Man stopped for checking assaults cop, snatches his phone

A man stopped for checking on suspicion of smuggling illicit liquor assaulted a constable and snatched his mobile phone near Saggu Chowk on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector Kamaljit Singh, who filed the complaint, stated that they had received information that Hardeep was smuggling illicit liquor in his SUV and installed a checkpoint at Saggu Chowk on basis of the tip-off.

When they asked Hardeep to stop his car, he tried to escape and took a turn towards Kaka Marriage Palace Road. However, the road was blocked by tents which had been installed for an event and he was forced to stop.

The ASI added that as constable Kamaldeep Singh approached the SUV, the accused thrashed him, snatched his mobile phone and fled.

A case has been registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 379-B (theft) of Indian Penal Code against the accused at Division Number 8 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}