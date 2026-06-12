Ludhiana: Man tied to pole, head shaved over theft suspicion

Yet another disturbing case of mob justice has surfaced in Ludhiana, raising serious questions about lawlessness and vigilantism in the city. A viral video showing a young man being brutally humiliated and assaulted by a group of men in the Basti Jodhewal area has prompted the police to register an FIR against unidentified persons. The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of vigilante justice in the Basti Jodhewal area. (HT File)

The incident, which occurred on Kailash Nagar Road under the Basti Jodhewal police station, is the second such case in just one-and-a-half months and the third incident reported from the same area since January 2025.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the man was allegedly caught by passersby on suspicion of snatching a mobile phone while attempting to flee. Instead of handing him over to the police, the crowd allegedly subjected him to public humiliation and physical assault.

The viral video shows the man tied with a rope to a pole outside a bank. In an act of degradation, the mob allegedly shaved off his right eyebrow and part of his head. They also pasted a placard on his chest declaring “I am a thief” in both Hindi and Punjabi, apparently to publicly shame him.

ASI Balkar Singh said the incident took place on Wednesday and came to the police’s notice after the video circulated on social media. Based on his statement, the police registered a case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 127(8) (wrongful confinement of a person to extort a confession, compel the restoration of property, or obtain information), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 190 (unlawful assembly commits an offense in pursuit of the group’s common goal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons.

Police officials said that neither the alleged theft victim nor the youth who was assaulted has approached the police so far, and the latter remains untraceable. The individuals seen assaulting and humiliating him have also not yet been identified.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) KS Bhullar said that the police are examining the video and other evidence to trace those involved. He stressed that even if allegations of theft are true, no individual or group has the authority to punish or publicly humiliate a person, adding that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of vigilante justice in the Basti Jodhewal area, where three such cases have now surfaced within months, sparking concerns over the erosion of the rule of law.