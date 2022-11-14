Ludhiana | Man wanted in POCSO case in Haryana lands in GRP net

The government railway police on Saturday arrested a 48-year-old man who had been eluding the Sirsa police in a minor’s sexual abuse case.

The accused was identified as Amit Kumar Jain, a resident of Sirsa. At the time of the arrest, the accused was in possession of 100gm opium. Police have seized the contraband.

GRP deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana, said, “The accused was arrested for possession of drugs during a general checking at the railway station. After being presented in the court, he was taken on one-day remand. During investigation it was found that he was wanted in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) registered at Sirsa, Haryana.”

“He has been on the run since November 5,” Rana added.