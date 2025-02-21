Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man who duped trader of of 42L by posing as LIT official held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 21, 2025 05:44 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Rakesh Sachdeva, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, through the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested an imposter, Jagat Ram—a resident of Mullapur Dakha—posing as a Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officer and accepting bribes amounting to 42.6 lakh in lieu promising to help a Ludhiana resident in securing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for transferring properties in his name.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range. (iStock)
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range. (iStock)

A VB spokesperson said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Rakesh Sachdeva, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, through the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

According to the complaint, Sachdeva, who runs a garment shop at AC Market, Ludhiana, had purchased three properties under the LDP scheme of LIT in 2017, 2019, and 2022, respectively. He had submitted all relevant documents to LIT to secure NOCs for transferring the properties into his name but failed to obtain them. During this time, he met Jagat Ram, who introduced himself as an LIT official and posed as a private secretary to a senior officer in Chandigarh. The accused assured him that he could arrange the NOCs but demanded a bribe in return, the complaint said.

Sachdeva further stated that Jagat Ram took bribes from him in instalments over two years, totaling 42.6 lakh, but failed to deliver the promised NOCs. Eventually, he discovered that Jagat Ram was not an LIT employee but a fraudster. With the help of a friend, the complainant recorded conversations with Jagat Ram, wherein the latter admitted to having taken bribes amounting to 37 lakh.

The VB spokesperson added that during the verification of the complaint, the allegations were found to be true, supported by oral, audio, and documentary evidence. Investigations revealed that the accused had taken 42.6 lakh, including 3.9 lakh through UPI transactions. Based on the findings, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range. Jagat Ram will be produced before the competent court on Friday. The role of LIT employees would be examined during the investigation, he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On