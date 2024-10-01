Ludhiana: Mandis wear deserted look amid arhtiya stir

The grain markets across the district wore a deserted look on Tuesday even as paddy procurement began in the state. This comes as the Arthiya Association and the labour union had announced a strike. The Arthiya association affirmed that they will not procure crops until their demands are addressed. A grain market on Hambran road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal visited multiple grain markets in the district and took stock of the cleanliness and arrangements.

He said he has held three meetings with the arhtiya association. He added some issues are pending at the state level and will be resolved soon.

During his visit to the Doraha grain market, the DC said farmers had begun bringing their crops from October 8 last year and expressed optimism that they will resume soon.

“We are prepared to lift every grain once the farmers start bringing in their crops,” he assured. Arhtiya association president Harbans Singh Rosha said their long-pending demands have been repeatedly raised before the authorities and government, but have not seen a resolution. The association had given the government an ultimatum before launching the strike.

Rosha emphasised key demands, including clearance of dues pending with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and a revision of commission rates.

“We are entitled to get ₹57 to ₹58 per quintal as commission, but we are currently being paid only ₹46,” he said.

Rosha pointed out the issue of moisture loss in crops.

“When farmers unload their crops, they contain about 17% moisture. When agencies lift the crops after two or three days, the grains lose moisture and weight, and we are forced to pay for the difference.”

Anaj Mandi Labour Union chairperson Darshan Lal said their wages have not been revised since 2011 despite the soaring inflation.