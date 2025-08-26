Ludhiana: Marriage pact for foreign dreams ends in police case

What began as a carefully arranged marriage pact promising foreign shores has spiraled into a police case of alleged cheating, conspiracy and betrayal. The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a woman, Manveer Kaur, and her mother Baljeet Kaur of Bhundri village after a complaint by Sukhdev Singh, who accused them of dashing his son’s dreams of settling abroad. ASI Daljit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (Picture only for representational purpose)

According to the complaint, both families struck a mutual understanding years ago. Sukhdev’s elder son Guriekbal would marry Ravneet Kaur and take her to Canada while his younger son Gurbir Singh would wed Manveer Kaur, who in turn would help him shift to the United States.

The deal seemed to hold — Guriekbal married Ravneet Kaur and eventually settled with her in Canada where she even secured permanent residency. But trouble surfaced when Gurbir Singh’s US visa application hit a wall. During the process, Manveer Kaur allegedly wrote to the American Embassy in Mumbai, requesting withdrawal of her husband’s application. His case was subsequently rejected in March 2022, and no fresh application was ever filed.

The complainant further alleged that gold jewellery belonging to his family remains with the accused. After an inquiry by the Jagraon DSP, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 418 (cheating with knowledge of wrongful loss) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. ASI Daljit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.