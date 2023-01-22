Ludhiana: Marriage palace owner threatened at gunpoint; 2 booked

Two miscreants threatened a marriage palace owner and demanded ₹1 crore extortion money from him at gunpoint.

The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Gindi of Chachradi village and Jasvir Singh alias Jassi of Jodhan village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sarabjit Singh alias Sarba of Barundi village, who is owner of Maharaja Resort, Pakhowal.

He said that the accused barged in his marriage palace and overpowered him at gunpoint on Friday. The accused demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money and also threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money to them. He said the accused had already extorted ₹48 lakh in cash from him by threatening him.

He alleged that the accused had earlier fired at him but he escaped unhurt in the incident.

The accused had started threatening him for money. When he had refused to give them money the accused started threatening his employees and deterred them from going to work, Sarabjit said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, SHO at police station Sudhar, said that the complainant contacted the police on Saturday. Soon after receiving the complaint the police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.