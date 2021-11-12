Ludhiana MC Class-4 staffers protest over demand for regular jobs

Class-4 employees of the municipal corporation, under the banner of Municipal Karamchari Dal, staged a protest against the state government and MC outside the Zone-A office on Thursday, over their demand for regular jobs.

They accused the state government of not including contractual sanitation employees in the list of 36,000 employees to be regularised ahead of assembly elections in the state.

The protesting employees demanded that the government regularise contractual sanitary staff employees who have been working in the MC for over a decade. They handed over a memorandum of their demand to zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon, which was addressed to mayor Balkar Sandhu.

The employees stated that they will be forced to intensify the agitation if their demand is not fulfilled. President of the association and BJP councillor Yashpal Chaudhary stated that the employees have been seeking regularisation for a long time and protests have also been held in the past. “Now, when the government has announced regularisation of 36,000 contractual employees, adopting a pick-and-choose policy is condemnable. There are around 3,000 employees working only in Ludhiana MC and we will protest again on Friday and if our demand is not fulfilled,” said Chaudhary.

