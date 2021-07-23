Ludhiana MC cracks down on three illegal colonies, razes 16 buildings

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday took action against three unauthorised colonies and demolished 16 commercial and industrial structures in different parts of the city.

As per the information, Zone-A team demolished one illegal commercial building on Rahon Road, while four industrial structures were razed in Gehlewal village and Guru Vihar area on Rahon Road.

A team from Zone-C razed three illegal colonies and five commercial buildings in Jaspal Bangar and nearby area, while Zone-D team demolished four under-construction shops in Block E of BRS Nagar, one shop in New Kailash Nagar and one booth near Orient Cinema.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said the action has been taken on the directions of municipal chief Pardeep Sabharwal as the structures were being built in violation of building bylaws and owners of a few properties had not even got the building plans approved from the MC.

“The MC teams have also removed sewer lines installed in the colonies which were being established illegally. The drive against the unauthorised constructions will continue in the coming days,” he added.

The civic body has launched a drive against illegal constructions after facing flak from councillors during the general House meeting of MC held on July 14. Seven illegal colonies and 11 unauthorised commercial and industrial structures were also demolished in different parts of the city on Monday.