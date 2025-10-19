Ludhiana MC defers maintenance of Noorpur Bet carcass plant

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to defer a proposal to spend ₹12.25 lakh on the maintenance and trial operation of the carcass utilisation plant at Noorpur Bet due to the ongoing protests and legal proceedings, officials said. The plant, built under the Smart City Mission, has remained non-functional for several years because local residents have consistently opposed its operation.

The proposal for maintenance was placed before the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) during a recent meeting. Officials said the funds were intended to cover maintenance and a short trial run, but the committee chose to delay a decision, citing the need for further discussion in light of continued public resistance and pending National Green Tribunal (NGT) proceedings.

The plant was allotted to M/s Ess Dee Enterprises in July 2019 for construction and operation over seven years. Completed in May 2021, the facility was designed to scientifically dispose of animal carcasses and prevent unhygienic dumping in and around the city. Despite repeated attempts, the MC has been unable to make the plant operational.

Residents of Noorpur Bet have strongly resisted the facility, citing foul smell, pollution concerns and religious sentiments. Even police intervention could not pacify the protestors.

A demonstration led by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in January forced officials to shut down the plant barely ten days after a trial run. Since then, the facility has remained locked, but the MC continues to bear maintenance costs.

Two security guards are still deployed at the site and the concessionaire has sought payment for upkeep.

Officials said that since the plant belongs to the civic body and its maintenance remains the MC’s responsibility.

An MC official said the administration is also exploring relocating the plant to a more suitable site. Meanwhile, residents have refused reopening at the current location, while civic officials warn that closure has led to unscientific disposal of animal remains, posing health hazards.

Despite crores already spent and four years since completion, the carcass plant remains a white elephant, draining funds without serving its intended purpose. Mayor Inderjit Kaur said, “The decision is pending, but soon we are going to open this carcass plant, which has been closed for several years, as crores have been invested in its construction.”