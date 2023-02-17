Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC demolishes four illegal under-construction buildings

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Three of the demolished buildings were located in Model Town extension and one was in Model Town Gol market; the illegal portions of the buildings have been razed

A Ludhiana MC team demolishing illegal under-construction buildings in Zone D. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking strict action against illegal constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday demolished four commercial buildings being constructed illegally in the areas falling under Zone D of MC.

Three of the demolished buildings were located in Model Town extension and one was in Model Town Gol market. Action was taken against the buildings as these were being constructed in violation of the building by laws. The illegal portions of the buildings have been razed.

Speaking of the same, superintending engineer (SE) and municipal town planner (MTP) Sanjay Kanwar said it was found that the buildings were being constructed illegally during routine field inspections — following which, the demolition drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and illegal portions of the buildings were razed.

Kanwar added that regular action is being taken against illegal constructions and the drive will continue in the coming days. The residents are urged to get the building plans approved from the civic body and construct the buildings as per the norms or face strict action.

