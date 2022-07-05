Ludhiana MC forms panel to inspect 37 buses on Tajpur road
With the civic body facing flak over improper functioning of bus service in the city and 37 buses worth around ₹17 crore gathering dust at a depot on Tajpur road for years, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal formed a committee for inspecting the condition of the 37 buses and submitting a report if these buses can be run or have to be sold.
The buses have been dumped at the depot for over nine years and many parts of the buses have been stolen in the past. Wild grass has also grown inside the buses.
After conducting a meeting with the concerned officials on Tuesday, Aggarwal said apart from the MC, the officials of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office have also been included in the committee for knowing the exact condition of the road. The next decision regarding whether the buses should be made operational or should be sold would be taken after the submission of the report.
It is pertinent here to mention that earlier too, committees have been formed to conduct a viability survey of the buses to find out whether these can be put to use again or not, but no concrete steps have been taken- up at the ground level.
Under the city bus project, 120 buses were purchased in the city and only 83 buses have been handed over to the contractor, while 37 big buses are lying in dilapidated condition at the bus depot.
Of the 83 buses, the contractor has also been running only around half the buses on city roads.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina raises concern over contaminated water supply
Raising concern over contaminated water supply and poor sanitary conditions in her constituency, MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina conducted a meeting with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday. Issue of non-functional streetlights was also raised in the meeting. Meanwhile, Aggarwal said directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues highlighted by the legislator.
-
Ludhiana | 56 attend webinar on cultivation of vegetable crops at PAU
The department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University, organised an online webinar on 'Cultivation of Vegetable Crops during Rainy Season' under the guidance of Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, in which as many as 56 farmers and students of various departments participated. Principal vegetable breeder, Mamta Pathak, advised the farmers to adopt recommended cultural practices for successful cultivation of okra and bitter gourd. Karamjit Kaur was elected as senior vice-president.
-
U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness. The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.
-
19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana
As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute. Principal Kanu Sharma said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly Rs 2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career.
-
Ludhiana | Murder accused held with illegal weapon
An accused facing trial in a murder case and several other cases landed in the police custody for possessing an illegal weapon. The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana nabbed the accused at T-point Jagirpur and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. The accused, identified as Sandeep Singh of Meharban village, was out on bail Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused was arrested following a tip-off.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics