Ludhiana MC forms panel to inspect 37 buses on Tajpur road

With the civic body facing flak over improper functioning of bus service in the city and 37 buses worth around ₹17 crore gathering dust at a depot on Tajpur road for years, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal formed a committee for inspecting the condition of the 37 buses and submitting a report if these buses can be run or have to be sold.

The buses have been dumped at the depot for over nine years and many parts of the buses have been stolen in the past. Wild grass has also grown inside the buses.

After conducting a meeting with the concerned officials on Tuesday, Aggarwal said apart from the MC, the officials of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office have also been included in the committee for knowing the exact condition of the road. The next decision regarding whether the buses should be made operational or should be sold would be taken after the submission of the report.

It is pertinent here to mention that earlier too, committees have been formed to conduct a viability survey of the buses to find out whether these can be put to use again or not, but no concrete steps have been taken- up at the ground level.

Under the city bus project, 120 buses were purchased in the city and only 83 buses have been handed over to the contractor, while 37 big buses are lying in dilapidated condition at the bus depot.

Of the 83 buses, the contractor has also been running only around half the buses on city roads.