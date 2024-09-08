Ludhiana MC gets NGT rap for defying orders

In a petition filed by Jaskirat Singh and Yogesh Maini regarding the installation of solid impermeable interlocking tiles above road levels in various localities, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the authorities for disregarding previous orders. These orders, issued in a case titled Kapil Dev vs. State of Punjab, instructed against such practices. In a petition filed by Jaskirat Singh and Yogesh Maini regarding the installation of solid impermeable interlocking tiles above road levels in various localities, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the authorities for disregarding previous orders. (HT File)

Jaskirat Singh highlighted that despite the NGT’s 2021 orders, the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana (MCL) and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust have continued to install solid concrete tiles within restricted areas. These tiles are also being fixed above road levels, leading to waterlogging during rains, which further damages the roads. Since these tiles are impermeable, they prevent water from seeping into the ground, negatively impacting the groundwater levels and causing significant environmental damage.

Maini told the media that the Ludhiana Improvement Trust is similarly violating these orders at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The petitioners filed a rejoinder, showing that both departments were ignoring the NGT’s directives. After hearing the case, the Bench questioned why proceedings under Section 26 of the NGT Act should not be initiated against the municipal commissioner for defying orders. The counsel for MCL requested seven days to comply and replace the impermeable tiles with percolated ones.

The petitioners emphasised that the NGT had mandated the use of tiles with 50% holes to allow rainwater to percolate and recharge the groundwater. However, the departments’ continued non-compliance has not only caused environmental damage but also wasted public funds. They demanded an investigation and strict action against the responsible officials.

Kapil Dev and Kuldeep Singh Khaira of the Public Action Committee stated that they will monitor ongoing interlocking tile projects. If the use of impermeable tiles continues in Ludhiana, they plan to file another rejoinder seeking strict action against the violators.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh Khaira said, “I will discuss the issues with the officials concerned and we will implement the NGT orders”.