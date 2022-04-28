Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste
Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation (MC) has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee.
In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The council of engineers have submitted two complaints with the chief minister’s office pertaining to burning of garbage over the last four days, and a copy was also marked to the MC, demanding an FIR against the officials concerned.
Engineer’s body president said waste is burnt in bulk at the vegetable market, which adds to pollution, and also causes respiratory issues.
MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain confirmed that two challans amounting to ₹50,000 had been issued as penalty for burning waste at the vegetable market. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.
-
Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.
-
Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked
A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday. In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya's parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step. The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
-
17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari
Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday. The victim's father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.” The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Nod to promulgation of income tax ordinance by Himachal cabinet
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for promulgation of Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022, from the current financial year. The cabinet had in its last meeting held on April 8 decided that ministers and MLAs will pay income tax on their salaries themselves. Earlier, the income tax of the members of legislative assembly and ministers was paid by the government.
-
23-year-old jumps from first floor of showroom to thwart rape bid in Ludhiana
Barricaded with an intruder who was attempting to sexually assault her, a 23-year-old woman jumped from the second-floor of a showroom in Jamalpur on Radha Swami Road on Wednesday. The victim, who is employed with a private mobile telecommunication company, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital. The accused managed to slip away in the commotion that ensued. The police are trying to verify whether the accused knew the victim.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics