Ludhiana MC launches vaccination drive, helpline to tackle Lumpy Skin Disease cases

Amid rising concern over lLumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among stray cattle, municipal corporation (MC), with help from the animal husbandry department, has formed zonal teams to vaccinate the animals with goat pox vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Teams composed of civic body’s health branch officials, along with chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors have been deployed to keep a round-the-clock check and ensure treatment to the infected cattle whether stray or at gaushalas. The teams will work under the supervision of medical officer health

Helpline numbers to reach out to medical officers — Gulshan Rai 94642-74949 and Dr Ravi Khera 98155-45071 have been issued for the general public.

Directions to properly bury dead cattle at ‘Hadda rodi’ in Laddowal area were also issued after the MC failed to operationalise its carcass plant in Noorpur Bet area amid opposition from local residents.