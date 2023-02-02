Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC, NHAI conduct inspection; eye June 30 deadline

Ludhiana MC, NHAI conduct inspection; eye June 30 deadline

The officials of municipal corporation (MC) and NHAI conducted joint inspections at the construction sites on Thursday to check the progress of ongoing works under the elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway

MLA Gurpreet Gogi, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and NHAI officials during joint inspection of elevated road project in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With merely five months left to complete the construction of Ludhiana-Ferozepur road elevated road project, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is rushing against the June 30 deadline.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora had recently stated that the senior NHAI officials in Delhi assured the competition of elevated road projects by June 30 this year.

MP had said the currently under-construction elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway has become a serious cause of traffic snarls and NHAI need to give topmost priority to complete the construction at the soonest.

Conducting inspections at different sites on Ferozepur road and link road (bus stand road), NHAI officials apprised MLA Gurpreet Gogi and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal that additional efforts are being made at all levels and resources have been mobilised to expedite the construction works.

Appreciating the pace of construction works during the recent few months, MLA Gogi and MC commissioner Aggarwal directed the NHAI officials to complete the project within the stipulated deadline of July 31.

MLA Gogi and the MC commissioner also enquired about the status of removing debris from the construction zone. The NHAI officials informed that removing rubble/debris from construction sites is a continuous process and it is being done on a regular basis.

MLA Gogi also deliberated upon encouraging greenery under the project, wherever possible. He stated that a meeting in this regard will also be held with NHAI officials soon.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar, executive engineer Balwinder Singh, NHAI Ludhiana deputy manager Navreet Singh among others were also present during the field inspections.

Story Saved
