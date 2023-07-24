Ludhiana: MC, NHAI ink pact to use legacy waste inert for road construction

The city municipal corporation and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have signed an MoU to use the inert generated from bio-remediation of legacy waste for construction of roads.

Officials during the signing of the MoU between the MC and NHAI in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTOr)

NHAI contractor Sushil Kumar and CEO of Sagar Motors (bio-remediation contractor) Sachin Kulkarni signed the MoU in MC Zone D office here on Monday. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and NHAI project director Ashok Rolania were present on the occasion.

The inert generated after bio-remediation of legacy waste would now be used in the road construction work (earth filling) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The officials said that the civic body is working to dispose of the accumulated legacy waste at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road. The contractor (Sagar Motors) has been hired for bioremediation of waste. Inert is one of components which is left behind after the bioremediation of waste and this would now be used by NHAI for road construction works.

The civic body officials said that this kind of project was earlier taken up in Delhi and this is the first such initiative in Punjab.

MC commissioner said that the initiative has been taken after proper testing and as per the solid waste management rules.

